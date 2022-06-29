Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.