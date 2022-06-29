Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

