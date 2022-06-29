NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.73.

NKE opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 25.8% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in NIKE by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

