Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

