NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

