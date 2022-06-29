American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.49.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

