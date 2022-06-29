First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after buying an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -772,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

