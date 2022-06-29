Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Emera alerts:

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Emera has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.