PubMatic (PUBM) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PubMatic to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PubMatic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million $56.60 million 16.72 PubMatic Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 14.72

PubMatic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PubMatic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 PubMatic Competitors 655 3603 8880 249 2.65

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 139.83%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 53.24%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% PubMatic Competitors -374.01% -15.09% -5.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PubMatic beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

