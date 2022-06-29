Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head-To-Head Review

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Allied Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 3.65 $584.97 million $6.13 8.37 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 37.28% 34.63% 16.79% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Matador Resources and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $58.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Allied Resources (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.