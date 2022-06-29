Analyzing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.65% 33.69% 13.14% PDC Energy 26.48% 38.99% 19.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.9%. PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PDC Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.92 $19.88 billion $4.34 2.74 PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.40 $522.31 million $5.02 13.16

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 4 0 2.80 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $14.05, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 3,500 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.