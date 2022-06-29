Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 324,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of THC opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

