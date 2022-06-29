Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,369 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

