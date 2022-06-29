Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 182,434 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 76,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

