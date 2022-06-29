Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,304 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

