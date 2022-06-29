Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 192 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.