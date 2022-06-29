Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 40,298 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,102,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

