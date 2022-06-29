Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $8,284,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 436.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.