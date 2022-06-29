Grassi Investment Management Has $62 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

