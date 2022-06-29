Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.