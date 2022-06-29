First American Trust FSB Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.