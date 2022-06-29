HT Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 134,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 111,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

