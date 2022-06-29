Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $372.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.63.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

