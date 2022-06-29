FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

