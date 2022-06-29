Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,581,026. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

