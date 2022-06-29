Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,313 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kennametal by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 51.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Kennametal stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.