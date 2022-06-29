KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KE were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KE by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 8,373,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after buying an additional 229,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,839,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 431,331 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.24 and a beta of -1.54. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

