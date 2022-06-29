Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 74.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

