AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Down 87.1% in June

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

