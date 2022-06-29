Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 175.4% in June

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,500 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the May 31st total of 823,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ATHOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.