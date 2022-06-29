PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head to Head Comparison

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PACCAR and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50 Rivian Automotive 1 6 12 0 2.58

PACCAR currently has a consensus target price of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 69.82, indicating a potential upside of 158.70%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than PACCAR.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 8.21% 17.20% 6.79% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $23.52 billion 1.23 $1.85 billion $5.68 14.65 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 441.93 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

