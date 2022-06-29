Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

