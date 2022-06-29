Financial Contrast: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) versus MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.78 million ($1.11) -3.59 MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.15 -$12.87 million ($0.58) -0.38

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 319.80%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -29.78% -26.38% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About MusclePharm (Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

