Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head-To-Head Review

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.23 -$26.22 million ($1.64) -1.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 4.56 -$176.97 million ($1.77) -43.85

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -13.95% -78.88% -4.47% Ryman Hospitality Properties -8.41% -1,684.43% -2.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

