Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

