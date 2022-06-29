goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

GSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$100.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.29. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.6399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

