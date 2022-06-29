PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Review

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetVivo and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 2,267.80 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -5.66 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 27.31 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -1.95

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than PetVivo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21%

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

