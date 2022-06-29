Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Head to Head Review

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nerdy and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.72 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -9.27 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.13 -$21.60 million ($0.36) -0.13

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovare Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nerdy and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72% Renovare Environmental -174.90% -805.20% -40.87%

Summary

Nerdy beats Renovare Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

