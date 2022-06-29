Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.17. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 23,006 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.