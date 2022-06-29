Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.17. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 23,006 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.71.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
