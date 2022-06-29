Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.40

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 1654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

