Nomura (NYSE:NMR) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Financial Review

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nomura has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nomura and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 9.31% 4.94% 0.33% Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nomura and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 1 1 0 0 1.50 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomura and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $12.15 billion 0.92 $1.27 billion $0.41 8.95 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.52 $17.39 million $0.36 1.83

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomura beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment operated a network of 123 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

