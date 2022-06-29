WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Head to Head Survey

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.14 $30.09 million $1.30 9.89 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

