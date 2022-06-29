Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$43.31 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.85 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.75.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.3099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.