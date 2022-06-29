Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 865

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 826.60 ($10.14) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 759.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 677.16.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.