Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Up 5.9%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 579,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,428,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGM. Pi Financial cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$120.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.1203582 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

