Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $464.00

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 452.60 ($5.55), with a volume of 73419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456.80 ($5.60).

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.69) price target on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($89,804.93).

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

