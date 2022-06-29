Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.68

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.68 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 3597400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORZ. Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $9,456,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

