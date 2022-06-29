Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.50. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 307,890 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.11 million and a PE ratio of -63.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65.

In related news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,045,093 shares in the company, valued at C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

