Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:TSDOF opened at 37.60 on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of 37.60 and a twelve month high of 37.60.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

