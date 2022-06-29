Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $324.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 325 ($3.99), with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.05).

CRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.55) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £546.56 million and a P/E ratio of -16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,571.46).

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

